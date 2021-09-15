First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

