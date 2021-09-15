First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:FFA opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

