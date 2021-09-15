First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 340,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,232. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

