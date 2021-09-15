First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.