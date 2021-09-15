FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

FLT traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.75. 581,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments.

