Fletcher Brand Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Stock

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) insider Fletcher Brand sold 1,000,000 shares of Global Energy Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total value of A$85,000.00 ($60,714.29).

Fletcher Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Energy Ventures alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Fletcher Brand sold 500,000 shares of Global Energy Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06), for a total value of A$39,000.00 ($27,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 29.91.

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. develops, builds, owns, and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) projects in the United States. It develops commercialization solutions for CNG in stranded gas fields. The company offers marine CNG transportation services through its 200MMscf CNG Optimum ship. It also invests in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.