Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

F opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

