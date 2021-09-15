FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

