Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $49.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Formula One Group stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. Analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

