Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 100,000 Shares

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

