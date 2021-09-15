Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 291.1% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMIV opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Forum Merger IV has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

