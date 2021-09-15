Frax Share Price Reaches $5.10 on Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $82.65 million and $14.08 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00075760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00177220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.69 or 0.07286084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,030.63 or 0.99597533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.00902228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

