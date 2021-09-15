Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cormark in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Ci Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$9.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.66. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.