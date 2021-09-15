Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 371.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,470 shares of company stock worth $1,808,068. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

