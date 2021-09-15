FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.41. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 2 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

