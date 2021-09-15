FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of FuelCell Energy worth $36,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

