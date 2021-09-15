FuelCell Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 422,180 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 769% compared to the typical volume of 48,571 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

