FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crédit Agricole S.A. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crédit Agricole in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
