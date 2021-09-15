FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crédit Agricole S.A. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crédit Agricole in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

