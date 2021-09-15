FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

HUN opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $4,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 364.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $829,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

