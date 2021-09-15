FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RH Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $25.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 157.76%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH opened at $690.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $689.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 1,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

