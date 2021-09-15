GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of GME stock opened at $199.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.65. GameStop has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.54 and a beta of -2.20.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 20.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in GameStop by 85.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

