Gavea Investimentos Ltda Takes $390,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.5% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 98,509 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 502,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 234,519 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 486,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,400,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.