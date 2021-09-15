genedrive (LON:GDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.50

genedrive plc (LON:GDR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 150927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.

About genedrive (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.