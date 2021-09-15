GenesisX (XGS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $318.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $56,692.16 and $318.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,895,925 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

