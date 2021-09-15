GeoDB (GEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68,695.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $68,695.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00149899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00807994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046454 BTC.

GeoDB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,165 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

