Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEI. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$23.79. 253,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.