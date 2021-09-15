Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.78. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,132 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth about $152,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

