Gold Poker Hits Market Capitalization of $22,635.76 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $22,635.76 and $15.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00075769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00122270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00178586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.04 or 0.07101218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,863.67 or 1.00084256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00864017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

