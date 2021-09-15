Gores Guggenheim, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 20th (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Gores Guggenheim’s (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Gores Guggenheim had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GGPIU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. Gores Guggenheim has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGPIU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,194,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

