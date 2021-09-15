Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $363,316.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $707,481.20 and approximately $363,316.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

