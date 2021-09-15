Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.85

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.85 and traded as low as C$13.68. Great Bear Resources shares last traded at C$13.81, with a volume of 43,877 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$789.03 million and a PE ratio of -131.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.1104599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

