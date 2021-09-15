Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $307.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. Green Dot reported sales of $279.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 297,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.58 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,452 shares of company stock worth $501,455. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

