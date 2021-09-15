Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $30.04 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $30.04 million and $2.75 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,929.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.72 or 0.07368524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.14 or 0.01358530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.71 or 0.00383287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00122201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.35 or 0.00564044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.39 or 0.00545363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00331803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006511 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,796,420 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

