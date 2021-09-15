Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post sales of $217.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.84 million. Groupon posted sales of $304.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $987.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 102,114.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 23.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 9.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. Groupon has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $626.82 million, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.