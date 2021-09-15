GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,305. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

