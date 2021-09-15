Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $12.09. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 48,517 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

