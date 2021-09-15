Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $12.09. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 48,517 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.78.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
