GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Michael J. Duffy Sells 28,899 Shares

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GTYH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,675. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $416.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth $5,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

