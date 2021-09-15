GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Michael J. Duffy Sells 28,899 Shares

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of GTYH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,675. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $416.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
GTY Technology Company Profile
GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.
