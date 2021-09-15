Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 3,058 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $369.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

