Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 150 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,926 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after acquiring an additional 681,725 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after acquiring an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $155.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.