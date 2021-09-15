Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 30 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.57.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $576.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.57 and its 200 day moving average is $517.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

