Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $844,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $299.01 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.10. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

