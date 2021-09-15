Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

TSE HAI traded down C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.09. 82,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,215. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.29 million and a PE ratio of -21.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.