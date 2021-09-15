HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $73.39 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00078213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00122020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00179165 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.85 or 1.00265927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.78 or 0.07219751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00869677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

