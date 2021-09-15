Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

HDIUF remained flat at $$29.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.