Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Plans Dividend of GBX 16.50

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HSP opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 514.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 415.58. Hargreaves Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.40 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58).
About Hargreaves Services
