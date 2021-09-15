Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Plans Dividend of GBX 16.50

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HSP opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 514.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 415.58. Hargreaves Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.40 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58).

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

