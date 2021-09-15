Head-To-Head Analysis: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) vs. Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 0.99% 0.50% 0.09% Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Medallion Financial and Pioneer Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.54 -$34.78 million ($1.42) -6.02 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Pioneer Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medallion Financial and Pioneer Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

