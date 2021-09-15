Head to Head Review: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 6.07 $158.00 million $5.46 22.60 WEX $1.56 billion 4.91 -$243.64 million $4.87 35.14

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than WEX. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fidelity National Information Services and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 8 1 2.63 WEX 0 5 7 0 2.58

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $163.93, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. WEX has a consensus price target of $229.45, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 0.69% 7.62% 4.49% WEX -20.38% 13.31% 3.01%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats WEX on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.