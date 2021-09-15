Hegic (HEGIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.20 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $107.94 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00151448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.62 or 0.00805307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047033 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

