Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Short Interest Update

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,706,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HPMM opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Hemp Naturals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Hemp Naturals Company Profile

Hemp Naturals, Inc is a developmental stage company, which plans to research, develop, acquire, and sell products made of industrial hemp. It will offer nutritional hemp health supplements; hemp shakes and or food; and beauty supply products. The company was founded on November 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, FL.

