Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in August

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

